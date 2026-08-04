Back-2-School: Baker schools add security, new uniforms and college prep ahead of Aug. 6 return

BAKER — Students attending public school in Baker will return to the classroom Aug. 6 with changes to uniforms, expanded academic opportunities and increased security following two shootings near Baker High School this summer.

At Park Ridge Achievement Academy, elementary and middle school students will have updated uniform colors. Elementary students will wear red shirts with the Baker logo, while students in grades six through eight will wear black shirts with the logo.

Security is also a major focus heading into the new school year.

Two separate shootings happened near Baker High School’s football field this summer, prompting district leaders to increase security around schools. Baker City Schools is working with Baker Police, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and a private security company to provide additional protection.

The district is also expanding its partnership with the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. The organization will provide mentorship and positive role models for students throughout the district.

Baker High students will have more options when it comes to preparing for life after graduation.

The Helix College and Career Academy will allow students to earn an Associate degree or technical degree.

District leaders say the goal is to give students more opportunities to find a path that fits their future goals.

Baker City Schools and Helix College and Career Academy will welcome students back Aug. 6.