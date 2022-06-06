74°
Baby dies in hospital month after crash that killed mother, hurt 6 others

June 05, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A man was arrested on an additional charge Saturday stemming from a car crash in May that killed a pregnant woman and wounded six other people. 

May 1, two vehicles failed to stop at an intersection in Lafourche Parish and crashed.

According to State Police, Mark Dyer Jr. was driving himself in one car and Reginald Ward was driving the other car with five passengers. 

Emily Ledet, 20, was in Ward's car during the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors learned she was pregnant. Doctors delivered and saved the baby, Khalil Ledet, but Emily died. 

All other passengers were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. 

After release from the hospital, Dyer was arrested for vehicular homicide, six counts of first=degree vehicular negligent injuring, first offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, establishing of speed zones, and safety belt use.

Khalil Ledet died from his injuries May 27. 

Dyer was additionally charged with feticide June 4. 

