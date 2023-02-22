75°
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida; three others hurt

1 hour 16 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, February 22 2023 Feb 22, 2023 February 22, 2023 8:03 PM February 22, 2023 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Keith Melvin Moses

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

Besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting.

Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.

