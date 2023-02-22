75°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida; three others hurt
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.
Besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting.
Trending News
Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prosecutors won't pursue charges against LSU star Malik Nabers after New Orleans...
-
Angola employees arrested in separate investigations; one accused of raping a minor
-
Police make arrest in deadly I-12 shooting
-
Ash Wednesday kicks off lenten season in Baton Rouge
-
More than 150 stolen phones at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades tied...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...