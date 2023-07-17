95°
Authorities searching for driver who crashed vehicle into Bayou Sorrel

By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU SORREL - First responders are trying to recover a vehicle that went into Bayou Sorrel Monday afternoon.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the situation was first reported to the sheriff's office around 12:20 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that a car drove up to the bayou and then drove in hood-first intentionally. As of 3 p.m. a drive team is headed to the bayou. 

This is a developing story.

