Authorities searching for driver who crashed vehicle into Bayou Sorrel
BAYOU SORREL - First responders are trying to recover a vehicle that went into Bayou Sorrel Monday afternoon.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the situation was first reported to the sheriff's office around 12:20 p.m.
Witnesses told deputies that a car drove up to the bayou and then drove in hood-first intentionally. As of 3 p.m. a drive team is headed to the bayou.
This is a developing story.
