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Authorities search for escaped ICE detainee in Pine Prairie
PINE PRAIRIE — A civil detainee from Guatemala escaped from an ICE facility in Pine Prairie on Friday, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that 22-year-old Santiago Gasper escaped around 4:09 p.m., with a report of a Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt and white shorts seen running south on 5th Street in Pine Prairie around 4:30 p.m. later being submitted.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, which was notified of the escape around midnight, deployed a thermal drone, a tracking dog and ground units; however, deputies were unable to locate Gassper after hours of searching.
According to ICE, Gasper is not considered dangerous as he has no criminal history and is classified as a Civil Detainee.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.
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