94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities responding to shots fired at Walmart on Cortana Place, no injuries reported

1 hour 56 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2026 Jun 13, 2026 June 13, 2026 1:15 PM June 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Authorities are currently responding to shots fired at the Walmart Supercenter on Cortana Place. 

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Trending News

Emergency officials said there are currently no reported injuries. While Walmart does not appear to be closed, there is a large police presence in the area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days