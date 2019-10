Authorities responding to fatal crash involving prison bus on Highway 68

EAST FELICIANA PARISH- Authorities are responding to a fatal crash involving a prison bus on Highway 68 south near Dixon Correctional Institute.

Officials say the bus was carrying 24 inmates and 6 prison guards. They have transported four victims with serious injuries and one with minor injuries. The last person was pronounced dead on scene. Multiple units are responding.

This is a developing story.