Audit reveals ongoing record-keeping issue within Dept of Children & Family Services

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

BATON ROUGE - A recent analysis of Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services' (DCFS) recent financial records revealed a flaw that the state auditor's office says has been a continuing problem for the Department.

According to the state auditor, DCFS did not follow up to ensure that individuals who were able to receive cash from a special program were actually fulfilling the requirements necessary to receive such funds.

The program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, grants cash assistance to certain work-eligible citizens, but those citizens must meet certain criteria. And it's this proof that the state auditor's office says DCFS was missing.

The state auditor's office said, "For the ninth consecutive year, auditors found DCFS did not ensure all work-eligible cash assistance recipients... were engaged in work activities and supporting documentation was maintained for the hours they worked."

In addition to this error, for the second year in a row, an audit revealed that DCFS did not adequately review sub-recipient invoices to ensure reimbursements were made for eligible foster care expenditures.

While the audit found that DCFS had made improvements since the state's last financial analysis, the Department still has much work to do in regards to follow-up paperwork that ensures cash is being distributed only to those citizens who are eligible to receive it.

Click here to view the auditor's full report.