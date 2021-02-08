Latest Weather Blog
Audit of Grambling State University's Athletic Dept. reveals slight overspending
LINCOLN PARISH - A February 3 audit of Grambling State University's Athletic Department revealed only a few errors and slight overspending.
The report from the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor explained that a set of agreed-upon procedures were utilized in an analysis of the athletic department's financial reporting with the aim of confirming its compliance or noncompliance with the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) guidelines. A secondary reason for the state's analysis was to assist the university in its evaluation of internal controls.
According to the auditor's report, there were instances in which the university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses had to be corrected as the amounts listed were incorrect, overstated, or misclassified.
In addition to this, the statement revealed that the athletic department's revenues exceeded its expenses by $197,196 in fiscal year 2020 – $9,271,838 in total revenues compared to $9,074,642 in total expenses.
Click here to view the auditor's full report.
