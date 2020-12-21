Attorney General Barr: No need for special counsels to investigate election or Hunter Biden

During his last major news conference leading the Trump Administration's Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that he does not plan to appoint a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter. He added that neither does he plan to have the election in itself investigated.

According to CNN, he responded to a question about the election with the words, "If I thought a special counsel at this stage was a right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven't and I'm not going to."

The questions Barr addressed during the Monday morning news conference were the result of the President's inquiry into a possible special investigation of Hunter Biden, as well as his claims of voting fraud, and that the election was stolen from him.

"There is fraud unfortunately in most elections, I think we're too tolerant of it," he said. But in this election, Barr said, he stands by the finding that there was no systemic or broad-based fraud, a finding the President refuses to admit.

CNN notes that Barr's comments were preceded by new criminal charges against an alleged bombmaker in the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Former Libyan intelligence officer Abu Agila Masud was charged for his involvement in the bombing.

Barr also touched on the SolarWinds cyber attack that affected several agencies in the US government, saying, "It certainly appears to be the Russians." He added that he agreed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on this conclusion.

According to CNN, over the weekend President Trump offered a differing viewpoint, saying he believes the attack may have its roots in China.