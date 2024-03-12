Attorney for man shot by police during no-knock warrant says he will file civil suit after grand jury clears officer

HAMMOND - After four hours of testimony, a grand jury decided not to indict Hammond Police officer Craig Dunn for shooting Lionell Jackson in his home. The whole ordeal was captured on another officers' body camera and shows Jackson was unarmed.

According to District Attorney Scott Perriloux, those videos were played in court.

"I really wasn't surprised by the grand jury's ruling because the process from the very start was wrong," said Jackson's attorney Daryl Washington

Washington claims Perriloux should have recused himself given his alleged relationship with many of the key players in this case.

"The relationship between the DA, the chief of police, the city attorney—those relationships are just too close."

Perrilloux says he believes the extent of those relationships do not warrant recusal.

Though Washington thought they were already fighting a losing battle due to those alleged relationships, he says Jackson believed the video of his shooting would speak for itself.

"My client held out hope believing that anyone who reviewed that body cam could easily see that what happened to him was not justified."

While the shooting happened eight months ago, Jackson is still dealing with the effects of being shot in the neck.

"He doesn't talk the same way as he did before the incident. Lionell cannot eat regular food. He still has screws in his neck area that have not been removed. Lionell is scheduled to have another surgery. He's still having sleepless nights. He's going through depression."

Washington says though there may not be criminal recourse, he still plans to get justice for his client through a civil trial.

"We do believe our lawsuit is going to bring forth what we've been saying all along—that this was not a justifiable shooting."

The attorney for officer Craig Dunn says they are pleased with the results of the grand jury and say they came to the right decision.

Officer Dunn is currently employed by Hammond Police.