Attorney claims former deputy arrested in sex crimes case kept list of 100+ women

LIVINGSTON - More evidence surfaced Thursday as the criminal trials for Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, the Livingston Parish couple at the center of a high-profile child sex case, were delayed.

A judge delayed the start of Cynthia Perkins' trial Thursday, a day after her husband's was also pushed back. Her lawyer, James Spokes, said the delay will give the defense an opportunity to consider the newest developments.

Spokes said among the new evidence are folders he believes Dennis Perkins made of women he was involved with sexually. There are more than 100 people on the lists, Spokes said, and some of the women were linked to drug charges in Livingston Parish.

Spokes said it's a concerning realization that Dennis Perkins was using his position as a sheriff's deputy at the time of the trysts to solicit sex in exchange for helping with criminal cases against women. The new evidence comes days after WBRZ was first to report Dennis Perkins was accused of having sex with a handcuffed woman on the side of the road.

The allegations are nonsense, prosecutors said outside of court Thursday.

"We don't feel there's any need to back up those allegations; That's absurd. We're trying to protect the identities of innocent people being pulled into this and be embarrassed," prosecutor Barry Milligan said.

Both trials were scheduled to start next week, with the trial against Dennis Perkins scheduled first.

New hearing dates have not been scheduled.

A judge granted a request to give the two separate trials after they filed for divorce in the past year.

The couple was arrested in 2019 after the disturbing allegations first surfaced. Dennis, who was working as a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time, was fired from the department. Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High, but she resigned after her initial arrest.

