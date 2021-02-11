At least 5 killed in massive pile-up crash on icy Texas interstate

Photo: WFAA

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were killed Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

Update on incident below out in #FortWorth, it is STILL closed. If you're stuck in traffic or this is part of your morning commute, you'll likely be stuck for a while. This is involving several individuals and vehicles. ALT routes below. @News8Daybreak @wfaa #Iamup #DFWTraffic https://t.co/pEJxvSM4Ye pic.twitter.com/ghLWOu8fw0 — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 11, 2021

The number of injured was still unknown as police were still at working the accident on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth, police said. Police set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.

Farther south, in Austin, more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured, emergency officials said.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.