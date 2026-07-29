82°
Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish back-to-school event offers free supplies, haircuts and food to students
ASSUMPTION PARISH — The Bayou L'Ourse Recreation District hosted a back to school event to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.
The board held the event at the community center at the ball park. Organizers gave out free supplies, resources, haircuts, food and more.
Trending News
Classes begin next Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDEQ takes full control of LAlumina facility closure as Ascension Parish agreement...
-
Superintendent LaMont Cole under investigation by AG as part of corruption probe;...
-
Historic Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church to receive state historical marker
-
West Baton Rouge deputies train for active shooter response ahead of school...
-
Crash on LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish leaves one dead, one...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season
-
Saints announce plans for 60th anniversary celebrations
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff