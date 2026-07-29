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Assumption Parish back-to-school event offers free supplies, haircuts and food to students

1 hour 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 10:55 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH — The Bayou L'Ourse Recreation District hosted a back to school event to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The board held the event at the community center at the ball park. Organizers gave out free supplies, resources, haircuts, food and more.

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Classes begin next Thursday.

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