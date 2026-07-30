Assumption deputies arrest Tangipahoa Parish fugitive wanted on cyberstalking charges after traffic stop

PAINCOURTVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a fugitive wanted in Tangipahoa Parish on cyberstalking charges after a traffic stop in Paincourtville.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Lamarcus Simmons was pulled over on La. 70 near Paincourtville on Wednesday evening following a traffic violation.

Simmons, from Kentwood, was later identified as a fugitive wanted by Tangipahoa Parish deputies on cyberstalking charges.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and awaits a transfer to Tangipahoa Parish.