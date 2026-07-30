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Assumption deputies arrest Tangipahoa Parish fugitive wanted on cyberstalking charges after traffic stop

1 hour 34 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 9:00 AM July 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PAINCOURTVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a fugitive wanted in Tangipahoa Parish on cyberstalking charges after a traffic stop in Paincourtville.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Lamarcus Simmons was pulled over on La. 70 near Paincourtville on Wednesday evening following a traffic violation. 

Simmons, from Kentwood, was later identified as a fugitive wanted by Tangipahoa Parish deputies on cyberstalking charges. 

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and awaits a transfer to Tangipahoa Parish. 

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