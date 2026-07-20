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Assumption deputies arrest man accused of burglarizing truck near corner of La. 69, 70
BELLE ROSE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a man accused of burglarizing a truck near the corner of La. 69 and La. 70 over the weekend.
Deputies were dispatched to an area near the Belle Rose intersection on Saturday to investigate reports of a burglary. According to deputies, a person had parked his truck at the location to sell it.
Deputies later learned that, between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, a radio was stolen from inside the truck.
Timothy Seward, 44, was later identified as a suspect in the burglary. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on simple burglary of a motor vehicle charges.
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