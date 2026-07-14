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Ascension Parish School Board approves one-time stipends for district employees
GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board has approved one-time stipends for eligible employees, fulfilling the Governor's Executive Order.
Eligible certificated employees will receive a $2,000 one-time stipend, while eligible support employees will receive a $1,000 one-time stipend.
The board also announced plans to approve an additional $1,500 one-time stipend for all eligible full-time employees by the end of the first semester.
That additional stipend is expected to be approved later this fall.
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Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edith M Walker said more information on payment timelines and eligibility details will be shared in the coming weeks.
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