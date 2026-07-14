Ascension Parish School Board approves one-time stipends for district employees

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board has approved one-time stipends for eligible employees, fulfilling the Governor's Executive Order.

Eligible certificated employees will receive a $2,000 one-time stipend, while eligible support employees will receive a $1,000 one-time stipend.

The board also announced plans to approve an additional $1,500 one-time stipend for all eligible full-time employees by the end of the first semester.

That additional stipend is expected to be approved later this fall.

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edith M Walker said more information on payment timelines and eligibility details will be shared in the coming weeks.