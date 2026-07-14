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Ascension Parish: Marvin Braud Boatway closed due to high water levels

2 hours 30 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 12:51 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO — The Marvin Braud Boatway was closed Tuesday due to high water conditions and safety concerns, the Ascension Parish government said. 

The boatway is closed until further notice, and parish officials will reopen it once they deem it safe to do so. 

No timetable was given for when the parish expects to reopen the boatway. 

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