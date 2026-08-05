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Ascension Parish Little League baseball team to play in regional tournament; see how you can watch

1 hour 55 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 2:04 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WACO, Texas — An Ascension Parish youth baseball team is set to compete in the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament on Thursday. 

The 12U team, AP Baseball, won this year's Louisiana Little League State Championship and will represent the state at the regional tournament in Waco, Texas. 

On Tuesday, players' families and friends, as well as Ascension Parish Government staff members, gathered to send the team off. 

"What an incredible moment for these young athletes as they begin the next chapter of an unforgettable season!" the Ascension Parish Government said on Facebook. 

Their first game is at 1 p.m. on Thursday against Arkansas and can be streamed on ESPN+. The Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux along Airline Highway in Gonzales will host a watch party

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"We are excited to bring our community together to cheer on these talented young athletes as they represent Ascension Parish on the national stage," Walk-On's said. 

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