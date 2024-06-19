Ascension Parish announces closure of waterways starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm Alberto

GONZALES - Ascension Parish announced Wednesday that its waterways will be closed to all recreational traffic starting at midnight due to the rising water levels caused by Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf of Mexico.

Livingston Parish previously announced their closure of waterways Wednesday. The Marvin Braud boatway will also close at the same time.

This closure takes place midnight on June 20.