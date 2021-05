Ascension, Livingston to reopen waterways for Memorial Day weekend

LIVINGSTON - Waterways in Livingston and Ascension parishes will re-open Friday morning.

"Though the river gauges show the water levels below flood stage, please be mindful of creating wakes near homes and camps along the bank," the parishes said in a news release.

Waterways were closed amid widespread flooding and rain.

The re-opening comes for the extended Memorial Day weekend.