Ascension deputies looking for missing 14-year-old

ST. AMANT - Ascension Parish authorities are looking for a teenager believed to be in danger after he ran away from his home overnight.

The sheriff's office said Isaiah Perkins, 14, left his home in St. Amant around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The department said Perkins left behind a note suggesting he could harm himself.

He was last seen wearing a black St. Amant High School sweatshirt, blue

jeans, and gray/white shoes. Deputies are currently searching in the areas of LA 431, Gold Place Road, Church Point Road, George Lambert Road, and Leo Lambert Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked contact the sheriff's office at (225) 621-8300 or 225-621-4636.