73°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension deputies looking for missing 14-year-old
ST. AMANT - Ascension Parish authorities are looking for a teenager believed to be in danger after he ran away from his home overnight.
The sheriff's office said Isaiah Perkins, 14, left his home in St. Amant around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The department said Perkins left behind a note suggesting he could harm himself.
He was last seen wearing a black St. Amant High School sweatshirt, blue
jeans, and gray/white shoes. Deputies are currently searching in the areas of LA 431, Gold Place Road, Church Point Road, George Lambert Road, and Leo Lambert Road.
Trending News
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked contact the sheriff's office at (225) 621-8300 or 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge
-
Worship of folk saint linked to fatal hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Krewe of Spanish Town President says festivities will remain unaffected regardless of...
-
Healthy food initiative continues to close grocery gap in Baton Rouge
-
LSU with solid haul on National Signing Day