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As Capital area student-athletes return to school, it's important to stay cool, get physicals
BATON ROUGE — In a few weeks, student-athletes across the Capital Region will be returning to both the classroom and the locker room.
It's important for some of these athletes to get a physical leading up to the start of the school year, James Edelman, the Supervisor of the Ochsner Andrews Athletic Training Program, told 2une In's April Davis on Monday.
Edelman also advised student-athletes to try to stay hydrated and cool over the next several weeks, with feels-like temperatures getting up to around 110 degrees.
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"It really starts days before, when you're talking about athletic competitions," Edelman said, adding that electrolytes are another important part of preparing to fight the heat while staying active.
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