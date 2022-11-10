Latest Weather Blog
Artist from Louisiana receives 6 CMA nominations, 2 awards; set to perform at Rose Parade
A singer-songwriter from Louisiana won two prestigious awards at the CMAs and is set to be the mid-parade performer for Louisiana's Rose Parade float.
Lainey Wilson, a 30-year-old musician from Baskin, received six nominations and two awards at the CMAs on Nov. 9. Wilson won the awards for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year over big-name artists like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser wished Wilson luck on Twitter prior to the awards and said that Wilson would be the featured mid-parade performer for this year's Rose Parade.
I want to wish @laineywilson the best of luck tonight at the @CountryMusic Awards! She has 6 nominations tonight & will be our mid-parade featured performer for this year's @RoseParade.
If you want to watch to cheer her on, the CMA Awards will be aired at 7pm CST tonight! pic.twitter.com/8K78KIZa0q— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) November 9, 2022
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small plane makes emergency landing in Gonzales; no one hurt
-
DOTD discusses plans to accommodate wide loads during Interstate expansion
-
Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson
-
Officers looking for man who let dog loose in Denham Springs parking...
-
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful teams up with US Army to clean up...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...