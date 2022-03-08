60°
Argument inside Baton Rouge home led to deadly stabbing
BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly stabbed another person to death inside his home Monday after the two got into a disagreement.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Eric Stewart, 37, was arrested for the stabbing Monday evening inside the North 17th Street home. Police said Stewart was arguing with the victim, 55-year-old Robin Jackson, when the stabbing happened.
According to police, both lived at the same home where the killing took place.
Stewart was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
