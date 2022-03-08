64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Argument at Baton Rouge apartment led to deadly stabbing

5 hours 1 minute 5 seconds ago Tuesday, March 08 2022 Mar 8, 2022 March 08, 2022 10:38 AM March 08, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly stabbed another person to death at an apartment building Monday after the two got into a disagreement.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Eric Stewart, 37, was arrested for the stabbing Monday evening at the apartment on North 17th Street. Police said Stewart was arguing with the victim, 55-year-old Robin Jackson, when the stabbing happened.

According to police, both lived at the same address where the killing took place.

Trending News

Stewart was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on a charge of second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days