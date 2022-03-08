Argument at Baton Rouge apartment led to deadly stabbing

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly stabbed another person to death at an apartment building Monday after the two got into a disagreement.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Eric Stewart, 37, was arrested for the stabbing Monday evening at the apartment on North 17th Street. Police said Stewart was arguing with the victim, 55-year-old Robin Jackson, when the stabbing happened.

According to police, both lived at the same address where the killing took place.

Stewart was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on a charge of second-degree murder.