Area football teams kick off week two of the high school football season
BATON ROUGE - Week 2 of high school football in Louisiana got underway on Thursday night.
St. Amant 60, Cecilia 56
Northlake Christian, 38 Episcopal 21
Istrouma 24, McKinley 0
East Iberville 20, Capitol 16
Dunham 63, Live Oak 42
St. Amant, Dunham football teams pick up wins
FBI investigating threat sent to students at Southern, other HBCUs
St. Mary Parish breaks ground on future sheriff's office facility
Two alleged fentanyl dealers arrested in Ascension Parish, charged in Assumption Parish
Mechanic fatally crushed while working on vehicle Thursday