Area football teams kick off week two of the high school football season

BATON ROUGE - Week 2 of high school football in Louisiana got underway on Thursday night. St. Amant 60, Cecilia 56 Northlake Christian, 38 Episcopal 21 Istrouma 24, McKinley 0 East Iberville 20, Capitol 16 Dunham 63, Live Oak 42

