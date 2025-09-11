74°
Area football teams kick off week two of the high school football season

2 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 9:28 PM September 11, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Week 2 of high school football in Louisiana got underway on Thursday night.

St. Amant 60, Cecilia 56

Northlake Christian, 38 Episcopal 21

Istrouma 24, McKinley 0

East Iberville 20, Capitol 16

Dunham 63, Live Oak 42

