Arby's along Burbank Drive closes

BATON ROUGE — The Arby's along Burbank Drive has closed.

The restaurant, which opened in 2023, was located at 5947 Creek Centre Drive near Chick-fil-A and Atomic Burger.

"We would like to thank everyone who patronized our location throughout the years. Unfortunately, we have closed this unit permanently," a sign in the sandwich fast food restaurant's door said.

The sign points customers to visit the Denham Springs location on Rushing Road.