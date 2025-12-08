54°
Arby's along Burbank Drive closes
BATON ROUGE — The Arby's along Burbank Drive has closed.
The restaurant, which opened in 2023, was located at 5947 Creek Centre Drive near Chick-fil-A and Atomic Burger.
"We would like to thank everyone who patronized our location throughout the years. Unfortunately, we have closed this unit permanently," a sign in the sandwich fast food restaurant's door said.
The sign points customers to visit the Denham Springs location on Rushing Road.
