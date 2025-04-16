61°
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month - AAA shows what can happen when you drive distracted

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, towing company AAA showed what can happen when you or a loved one drives without their full focus on the road. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with officials Tuesday at a demonstration and Wednesday morning taking a closer look at a car involved in a crash caused by distracted driving. 

AAA says 24% of fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by distracted driving. Between 2020 and 2024, almost 900 lives were lost in those crashes. 

