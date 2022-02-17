Apartment complex rebuilds after May flood, city files violations for no permits

BATON ROUGE - Violations are raining down on the owners of an apartment complex trying to pull a fast one. Siegen Calais apartments have flooded multiple times, most recently in 2016 and again in May 2021.

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 by clicking HERE.

Earlier this month, 2 On Your Side reported that the first-floor units were being remodeled and new tenants were moving in. The City-Parish says the apartment complex skipped an important step. The building can renovate following a flood, but they need to get permits first and have that work inspected. The parish says these things did not happen.

The notice of violation was sent on Feb. 9, 2021. Those violations include renovating apartment buildings without filling out the proper paperwork and failing to get that work inspected following the May 2021 flood. The inspection department estimates the floodwater depth was four feet.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side visited the office at Siegen Calais and spoke with an employee. The employee said she had been expecting WBRZ but was not allowed to comment on the matter. After a brief exchange, 2 On Your Side was instructed to contact a spokesperson for the complex. Calls and emails sent to that person have not been returned.

The day after the violation letter was received by Siegen Calais, 18 commercial remodeling permits were filed at the permit office. It can take up to 21 days for them to be reviewed and issued. Once those permits are obtained the city will inspect for further code violations and if any are found they will need to be addressed by the complex.