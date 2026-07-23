Another successful Stuff the Bus campaign! From us here at WBRZ, thank you!

BATON ROUGE — Since 2008, WBRZ and partners from around East and West Baton Rouge parishes have made it a goal to ensure that students in those parishes have what they need to start the school year.

It's called Stuff the Bus, and the goal is simple: stuff school buses full of school supplies like pencils, binders, folders, markers, tissues and wet wipes. Every year, Stuff the Bus seems to get bigger. This year was no different.

Multiple school buses that sat outside of Walmart on College Dr. in Baton Rouge and LA-1 in Port Allen were packed full of supplies for the year.

For example, Shell Catalysts & Technologies Port Allen brought backpacks full of supplies.

"So what we've done today is brought out some school supplies for STEM activities in class to make sure that the students have what they need to succeed this year," Darylene Pugh with Shell Port Allen said.

Organizations such as Raisin' Canes Chicken Fingers, Shell, Our Lady of the Lake and more worked together to make this year's drive a success.

"It's so great to see all of the community coming out to bring school supplies for our kids to make sure that they're well prepared for the first day of school," Amber Jarrell with Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health said.

Students from East and West Baton Rouge Schools, such as Port Allen, Brusly, and Liberty Magnet, were a big help, collecting the supplies and stuffing them in the bus.

"We have, over the years, organized Stuff the Bus completely and stuffed the boxes, and then we unstuff the bus the next day, putting those supplies in the classroom," Dr. Natasha Whitton with Volunteers in Public Schools said.

Viewers even made their way out to buy supplies to donate.

"I saw y'all on the news this morning, and y'all we're saying this was the most wanted item, so I wanted to bring that out for y'all." My mom is a teacher, and a big thing at the beginning of the school year is going out and trying to buy supplies," Kaley Beach, a donor, said.

The buses full of school supplies will eventually be delivered to East and West Baton Rouge students.

"Well, if we can start the year prepared, it really sets the tone for the year. They're ready to go for that first day, ready to learn. They come with all of their resources. It really starts your year off great," said West Baton Rouge Superintendent Dr. Chandler Smith.

From us here at WBRZ, we'd like to thank every person who donated and volunteered for continuing to help us stuff the bus.

WBRZ would also like to give special thanks to Raisin' Cane's Chicken Fingers, Home Bank, and Lake Urgent Care for sponsoring this year's Stuff the Bus.