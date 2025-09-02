Amite River Bridge opens in French Settlement after nearly five years of DOTD work

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - It’s an exciting day in Livingston Parish on Tuesday as French Settlement drivers travel across a brand-new bridge along La. 16.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will officially be opening the new Amite River Bridge, completing a $19.7 million replacement project that began in 2020.

The old swing-span bridge, which had just 15 feet of clearance, frequently required traffic delays to allow boats to pass and carried strict weight limits. The new bridge is a fixed-span design with 31 feet of clearance, eliminating the need for bridge openings and improving safety for heavy trucks.

Traffic will be shifting to the new alignment, located about 50 feet west of the old bridge. DOTD is advising drivers to watch for lane changes and a new traffic pattern as crews finish the final stages of work.

Officials say the new structure will reduce congestion and improve travel reliability along this important route.

The bridge will be open around 2 p.m., weather permitting.