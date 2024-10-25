68°
Amite man arrested for murder after shooting death of pregnant woman

Friday, October 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image of Demarcus Womack provided by TPSO

AMITE - A man was arrested for murder after the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Demarcus Womack, 22, was booked for one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree murder (feticide) and obstruction of justice.

According to TPSO, deputies went to a home on Bankston Road in Amite around 7 a.m. after a 19-year-old was found unresponsive. Deputies located Aieron Thomas, who was 13 weeks pregnant, shot in the chest. She died as a result.

Deputies say Womack was Thomas' live-in boyfriend, and said he admitted to the shooting as well as hiding evidence.

