Latest Weather Blog
Amite man arrested after police seize package with 'Glock Switches,' illegally modified guns
HAMMOND — An Amite man accused of converting firearms into illegal machine guns was arrested.
Deshun Martin, 20, was arrested Tuesday after Hammond Police intercepted a package that had multiple Machinegun Conversion Devices — commonly known as "Glock Switches."
These "switches" convert guns into fully automatic weapons, which is illegal at both the state and federal levels.
A Glock pistol with an installed "switch" was seized with the delivered package which contained an additional device. Detectives said they also found a rifle with a modified trigger installed. Additional loaded magazines, triggers and a barrel were also located during a police raid.
Trending News
Martin was arrested for two counts of manufacture, transfer or possession of machine guns. Police said his case will be forwarded to the federal level for potential prosecution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals