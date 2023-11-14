Latest Weather Blog
Amid rumors of his firing, Eric Dooley says he's still Southern's football coach
BATON ROUGE - Jaguars head football Coach Eric Dooley tells WBRZ that he has not parted ways with Southern University despite rumors of his ousting circulating Monday.
Dooley told WBRZ that as of around 3 p.m. Monday, there had been no conversations between him and administrators regarding his job status. Southern Athletics did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Athletic Director Roman Banks is in Arizona with the men's basketball team and has not responded to texts.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 13, 2023
SU Sports information did not have a comment when contacted.
We will continue to monitor, SU has an open date and the Classic on Nov. 25
The reports cropped up Monday morning, just two days after the Jaguars lost to Prairie View A&M to fall to 5-5 on the season.
Dooley was hired in December 2021 after a previous 12-year stint with Southern as an assistant coach under Pete Richardson, which overlapped with the Jags' 1997 and 2003 HBCU titles, as well as the 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2003 SWAC titles.
