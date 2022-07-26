Amid Nakamoto reports on problems at bus system, metro council weighs independent investigation of CATS board

BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ exposed an avalanche of controversies at the Baton Rouge bus system, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council will discuss opening its own investigation into CATS leadership.

An agenda for Wednesday's meeting said the council will take up a proposal to form a committee investigating "the official conduct of members of the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) board of commissioners that are appointed by the Metropolitan Council."

The item was submitted by councilmembers Jen Racca Carolyn Coleman, who represents the metro council on the CATS board.

Over the past year The WBRZ Investigative Unit has reported on various problems at the bus system, including multiple bus fires, failure to pay its bills and a high-level CATS exec keeping his job despite testing positive for meth.

The CATS board recently ousted CEO Bill Deville amid the constant stream of controversies.