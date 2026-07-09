American Eagle opening store in Perkins Rowe across from Altar'd State; expected to open this year

BATON ROUGE — Perkins Rowe will soon be home to an American Eagle store that will also sell the clothing company's lifestyle brand Aerie and athletic brand OFFLINE by Aerie.

The new store is expected to open in a 13,000 sq. ft. space across from Altar'd State later this year. Before it closed in 2019, the space was home to furniture store Z Gallerie.

"We're excited to welcome American Eagle, Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie to Perkins Rowe," General Manager Bryan LeBlanc said. "These beloved brands are a great addition to our tenant mix and reinforce our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience for the Baton Rouge community."

In Baton Rouge, there is already a standard American Eagle store in the Mall of Louisiana, but that location does not sell Aerie or OFFLINE items. The nearest Aerie and OFFLINE store is in Metairie at the Lakeside Shopping Center.