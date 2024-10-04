76°
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers

Friday, October 04 2024
By: CNN NewSource

Amazon is once again hiring 250,000 workers for the holiday season.  The number matches last year's holiday hiring.  The full-time, part-time and seasonal roles will be across customer fulfillment and transportation.

Amazon says all seasonal workers earn at least 18 dollars an hour.

Click here for a link to more information:  https://hiring.amazon.com/search/seasonal-jobs#/

