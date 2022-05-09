Almost Record-Breaking: 91 degrees for the daytime high

Monday has tied the record high of 91° set in 2003. Baton Rouge saw its first 90° day this year on Sunday, May 8th, and the hot days are just getting started. Not only is the air temperature hot but the heat index makes it feel nearly triple digits!

The heat index is influenced by how much available moisture there is in the atmosphere. Here in southern Louisiana, we have a huge moisture source, The Gulf of Mexico. Southerly winds are bringing moisture in from the Gulf. When the relative humidity is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. This means that the temperatures feel warmer to our bodies. This is why the heat index is often referred to as the feels like temperature. The heat index is telling us what our body is feeling based on the moisture content and the air temperate.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for the hot days ahead—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.



Up Next: Heading into the week, we could be flirting with some record-breaking temperatures. A ridge of high pressure has set up across the southeast, locking in the heat. We are seeing very little cloud cover in our area so our daytime temperatures are going to continue to rise.