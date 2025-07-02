Alleged stolen ambulance driver was on probation for auto theft

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge and, at one point, crashing into other drivers to escape.

WBRZ watched the chase live on DOTD traffic cameras and caught the moment the driver, who was identified at 38-year-old Flordy Washington, crashed the stolen ambulance into two other vehicles to escape after seemingly being cornered on Old Hammond and Airline.

BRPD said Washington failed to stop at two red lights which, in addition to crashing into the other two vehicles on Old Hammond, led to a separate vehicle crash.

More than a dozen Baton Rouge Police Department units were involved in the chase. The pursuit eventually ended in the Overton subdivision off Old Hammond, where police took the driver into custody and towed the ambulance away.

WBRZ spoke with the homeowner, Katherine Mack, whose driveway the ambulance stopped in. She said she saw Washington on the ground in her driveway being handcuffed and being taken away.

Washington was arrested for resisting an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated criminal damage to property.

BRPD also noted Washington's "lengthy criminal history" and that he was on probation for auto theft.