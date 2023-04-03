Alleged drug dealer arrested on murder charge after buyer overdosed on fentanyl

LAPLACE - An alleged drug dealer with a history of arrests was charged with murder when woman overdosed and died after taking drugs she bought from him.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Shelbi Ory died from a drug overdose on the morning of New Year's Eve. The coroner's office determined Ory died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies determined Ory bought her last dose from 55-year-old Clyde Madere, who admitted to officials that he sold Ory drugs on the night of her death.

Madere was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Since 1986, Madere has been arrested 50 times on illegal drugs and other charges in St. John Parish. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to shooting a man after an argument and was convicted of negligent homicide. He was sentenced to five years in prison and served two years.