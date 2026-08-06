79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alexandria man indicted on federal murder charges in deputy U.S. Marshal killing

1 hour 50 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 10:55 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALEXANDRIA — Federal prosecutors have indicted a man accused of killing a U.S. Marshal deputy in Alexandria.

According to investigators, Clarence Frazier Junior shot Deputy Marshal Drew Hanson after barricading himself inside a home last month. Hanson was executing a warrant at the time.

Frazier, a 48-year-old registered sex offender, had missed a court date before the warrant was issued. He now faces federal charges for murder and attempted murder of a task force officer.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Woods said the case is a reminder of what law enforcement face every day.

Trending News

Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty in this case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days