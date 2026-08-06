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Alexandria man indicted on federal murder charges in deputy U.S. Marshal killing
ALEXANDRIA — Federal prosecutors have indicted a man accused of killing a U.S. Marshal deputy in Alexandria.
According to investigators, Clarence Frazier Junior shot Deputy Marshal Drew Hanson after barricading himself inside a home last month. Hanson was executing a warrant at the time.
Frazier, a 48-year-old registered sex offender, had missed a court date before the warrant was issued. He now faces federal charges for murder and attempted murder of a task force officer.
Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Woods said the case is a reminder of what law enforcement face every day.
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Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty in this case.
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