Alexandria man arrested for burglarizing two Baton Rouge Take 5s multiple times

BATON ROUGE - An Alexandria man was arrested for burglarizing multiple Baton Rouge Take 5 Oil Change locations.

According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Dontae Madden burglarized the Take 5 on Essen Lane on Jan. 1, Feb. 15 and April 26. He's also accused of stealing from the Take 5 on West Lee Drive on Aug. 6 and Oct. 7.

When Madden was questioned, he reportedly told police he had two cash drawers from the Take 5 in the trunk of his car. They also reported he had 2.3 grams of marijuana, gloves and burglary tools in his vehicle.

Madden was booked for five counts of simple burglary.