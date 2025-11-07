65°
Alexandria man arrested for burglarizing two Baton Rouge Take 5s multiple times

4 weeks 15 hours 49 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 10:04 AM October 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An Alexandria man was arrested for burglarizing multiple Baton Rouge Take 5 Oil Change locations. 

According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Dontae Madden burglarized the Take 5 on Essen Lane on Jan. 1, Feb. 15 and April 26. He's also accused of stealing from the Take 5 on West Lee Drive on Aug. 6 and Oct. 7. 

When Madden was questioned, he reportedly told police he had two cash drawers from the Take 5 in the trunk of his car. They also reported he had 2.3 grams of marijuana, gloves and burglary tools in his vehicle. 

Madden was booked for five counts of simple burglary. 

