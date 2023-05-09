75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Airline Highway on-ramp fully repaired nearly a year after damages caused by city worker

2 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, May 09 2023 May 9, 2023 May 09, 2023 5:25 AM May 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The damage to the Airline Highway on-ramp onto US 190 caused after a city worker collided with the overpass has finally been fully repaired after almost a year of the ramps being impassable

Work to repair the damages began on March 25, 2023. The crash initially happened May 20, 2022. 

According to Total Traffic, repairs were completed Monday. The ramps onto northbound Airline Highway and US 190 are now fully usable. 

