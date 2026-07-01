Agents for Louisiana student-athletes now required to register on state's new online portal

BATON ROUGE — Agents representing Louisiana student-athletes are now required to register with the state's new Athlete Agent Registration Portal, which the Attorney General's Office said is designed to protect student-athletes' best interests.

The portal, which is managed by the AG's Office, requires potential agents to submit a preliminary application, pass a criminal background check and receive mandatory training. Every agent must complete the education program in order to be certified.

"The law strengthens existing registration requirements, creates a new regulatory category specifically for NIL agents, expands the AG’s civil and criminal enforcement tools, and ensures that agents who fail to comply forfeit their right to compensation," the AG's Office said.

The new regulations come from recently enacted Senate Bill 389, which implements several new measures intended to protect student-athletes.

The AG's Office said the law "creates a new, distinct regulatory category for agents specifically representing athletes in NIL (name, image, and likeness) activities."

Agents found not complying with the new rules could face civil penalties, and the AG can recommend criminal charges for intentional violations. The law also includes civil remedies for harmed athletes.