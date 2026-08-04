AG Liz Murrill declines Pornhub's request to reconsider age verification laws

BATON ROUGE — In response to a letter from Pornhub, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said she will not consider changing a law that requires pornography website users to verify their age before accessing the site.

Pornhub called age verification laws, like the one passed by Louisiana in 2022, ineffective and harmful to users.

"We are serious about protecting minors, and lawmakers like yourselves must recognize that these laws have failed at that objective," Pornhub's letter read. "Voting for age verification laws that require hundreds of thousands of individual websites to collect personal information from every user, every time they want to access content restricted to adults, is dangerous."

To access the website, Louisiana law requires residents to upload a digital version of their government ID.

In a statement Monday, Murrill remained steadfast in the state's support for age verification.

"Not only will we not reconsider age verification for Pornhub's website, but we’re going to pursue even more accountability," Murrill responded.

In its letter, Pornhub said such laws only push young people to other websites that do not obey the law and allow access without age verification.

"It is particularly concerning when these laws drive regulated business out of your jurisdictions and aid in creating a lush market for bad actors online, when a viable solution exists today."

The pornography site urged lawmakers to consider alternatives similar to the United Kingdom's Online Safety Act of 2023, which requires tech companies to be more proactive in protecting minors from inappropriate content.