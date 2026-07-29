AG: Livingston woman arrested for identity theft, stealing over $10,000 in teacher retirement benefits

LIVINGSTON — A Livingston woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 in retirement benefits from the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana, according to the state attorney general's office.

Kelli Gordon Guitrau, 41, of South Range Road, faces four felony charges including forgery, identity theft, theft and government benefits fraud.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a request for assistance from the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana regarding allegations of fraud. TRSL officials reported receiving a complaint from the beneficiary of a deceased member alleging that Guitrau had been fraudulently receiving benefits intended for the complainant.

During the investigation, LBI agents found evidence indicating that Guitrau submitted forged documents, purportedly signed by the complainant, requesting to transfer the beneficiary's funds to an account she controlled. Evidence also showed that between March 2022 and January 2024, Guitrau unlawfully received more than $10,000 in TRSL benefits intended for the complainant.

LBI agents arrested Guitrau on July 28. She was also wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on unrelated charges.

Guitrau was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Her bond was set at $25,854.

The investigation remains ongoing.