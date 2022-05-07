65°
After recount, Brad Myers holds on to narrow victory in race for Baton Rouge judge
BATON ROUGE - Brad Myers will be East Baton Rouge's newest judge after a recount affirmed he won the election by just two votes this past weekend.
Myers' opponent for the vacant 19th Judicial District seat, Jordan Faircloth, filed for the recount after the results were first announced Saturday. Voters cast 6,073 ballots for Myers 6,071 for Faircloth, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
The seat opened after Judge William Morvant retired late last year.
