After bus drivers threaten to skip work, some Livingston schools asking parents to pick up their kids
LIVINGSTON - Multiple Livingston Parish schools are advising parents to drive their kids home after an unknown number of bus drivers threatened not to work their routes Friday afternoon.
At least two schools — Doyle Elementary and North Corbin Elementary — reported problems with their bus routes Friday and told parents they may need to arrange another way to get their children home.
One of the schools warned on Facebook that students could be "very late" getting home due to the driver shortage.
The Livingston Parish School System said it wasn't immediately clear whether other schools were affected.
