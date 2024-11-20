Advocates concerned about proposed amendment that could allow juveniles to be tried as adults

BATON ROUGE — Lawmakers are considering a constitutional amendment that could change how the justice system handles children accused of breaking the law. Some opposing advocates are voicing their concerns.

Senate Bill 2 could allow legislators the power to expand the list of crimes for which juveniles can be tried as adults.

Currently, children under 17 are processed through the juvenile justice system. However, in serious offenses such as murder or rape, they can be tried as adults.

Michael McClanahan, the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Louisiana State Conference, said this will not solve juvenile crime.

“We can’t just arrest kids and think that’s going to stop trouble from coming their way. That’s not how it happens,” said McClanahan.

McClanahan said the current system addresses serious offenses, while there are some children who deserve a second chance. He said there's a need for resources and programs to address systemic issues that combat crime.

He said even being a mentor to at-risk youth will make a difference.

“There’s a thin line between sanity and insanity – a thin line. Some kids just need somebody to talk to about things that they’re going through,” said McClanahan.

The bill passed the Senate in a 28-9 vote and is headed to the House of Representatives. If passed citizens will be able to vote on the proposed constitutional amendment Nov. 25, 2025.